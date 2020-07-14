Lit Atlanta crime drama series: El Caballo star Horse Wren talks about the delayed production due to the pandemic

NEWS PROVIDED BY lit Atlanta Crime Drama Series

Even with the uncontrollable delays with finishing up filming the pilot series. The teaser trailers are riveting and gripping!Atlanta is not only the hub of music, it’s a place where the cities most powerful narcotrafficker named Liazon Allante or El Caballo rules with a vengeance! -Played by actor Horse Wren.”— show producer Terrence Hutchinson — Confirming the moving forward with finishing up the pilot has proven to be a tad difficult with the pandemic. (Lead actor Horse Wren) states: Which has not been exactly taken lightly with the world in such a mess. The closing and re-opening of the Atlanta businesses was promising for a moment stated by Horse. Suggesting maybe the cast and crew of The much anticipated first episode of Lit Atlanta narcotrafficking series can be underway. Then wouldn’t you know it? The city is shutting down again rapidly. We contacted some of the places that was going to be the scenes where the series could take place filming and some of the places are closed down with no indications of re-opening listed. Optimism is definitely going to play a factor with completing this series. to keep the fans mouth watering for this show check out the amazing trailers

WWW.LITATLANTATVSERIES.COM