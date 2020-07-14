Jobisite Introduced A Simple Way to Post Job to Multiple Job Boards

Utilizing multiple job boards posting service will double up the work that previously would take much time. Jobsite helps job advertisers ease their work to post on popular job boards platforms and aggregators.

When it comes to job posting tasks, hiring talents, or seeking prospective employees, one will be faced with various kinds of tasks that he must do. It begins by determining the title of the ad, description, and determining which job platforms are suitable for advertising. Now, post to multiple job boards is not a hard task to do.

Advertising job vacancies on multiple job boards are easy now with the Jobisite Premium Job posting service’s help. One can post to multiple job boards at once without hassle. Jobisite job posting to multiple platforms is suitable for those who don’t have much time to post one by one to the job boards or platforms. Jobisite also ensures their ads will be posted on the famous job boards, aggregators, and social media such as Simplyhired, Indeed, Yakaz, Jooble, Trovit, Jobrapido, Adzuna, JuJu, Facebook, Twitter and many more.

Jobisite features to post to multiple job boards are available for job advertisers who want to post jobs to 15+ job boards, maximize their ads to reach a broader audience, and share their job posting to job aggregators and search engines. Moreover, the job will be shared on multiple social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Jobisite representative explained that the job would be available for 30-60 days since the date purchased. Lastly, the employers will be able to easily manage job applications in real-time, as well as review, download, and contact potential candidates.

Jobisite’s service post to multiple job boards at once is available at an affordable price. With only $10, employers can enjoy the multiple jobs posting features as well as post jobs for free.

“Ideal for small entrepreneurs and Independent Recruiter. I got good candidates without paying so much.”

“Best for Independent recruiters and corp-corp vendors.”

About Jobisite

Jobisite is a reliable job board platform that connects job seekers and employers. One of its excellent features is a post to multiple job boards for only $10. This job posting feature is an excellent feature to get more exposure with minimum cost. For more information about Jobisite, posting jobs for free, and post jobs to multiple job boards, kindly visit the #1 Job posting board at https://learn.jobisite.com/post-jobs-to-multiple-job-boards/.