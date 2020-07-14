Frank Daversa presents ‘Spirituality in the 21st century’ that enlightens spiritual thoughts

(July 14, 2020): Frank Daversa, through his book, guides the readers’ spiritual understanding and leads them to further enlightenment. It offers guidance to readers through the process of growth while providing major insights along the way. The book offers a ray of vision, compassion, hope in addition to clarity and a deeper sense of understanding.

The transformative work of writing enhances the ability of the reader to re-define and shape their own destiny. A power-packed book with ultimate insight and inspiration, presents ‘Spirituality in the 21st century’ that instills the provoking thought and learning of spirituality among human beings.

The book has consequently been dedicated to individuals yearning for finding a meaning in the lives of individuals with a vision that is intended to achieve. ‘By targeting progressive-minded adults above age 18, I wish to imbibe thoughtful, positive message in their lives,’ as said by the author.

Link: https://www.amazon.com/Spirituality-21st-Century-Frank-Daversa/dp/1950580024/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=Frank+Daversa+Spirituality+in+the+21st+Century&qid=1593182612&s=books&sr=1-1

About Frank Daversa:

Frank Daversa is a published author writing books and conducting interviews for the spiritual community at large. He has worked 14 years in the corporate world before becoming a full-time writer in 2007.

For more information, feel free to browse www.FrankDaversa.biz

