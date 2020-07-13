What are the basics and advantages of photo retouching?

Photo retouching, at first glance, seems to be something that does not benefit or harm anyone but to affirm that, we are going to focus on the focuses and advantages.

Basics for editing existing photos:

1. Optimization: The optimization includes both the examination and the post-treatment of the existing image material. Shadow making Service will be helpful for photo optimization.

If re-sharpening is not possible due to poor image quality, new photos of the objects should be taken.

After the first step, the image should be checked and optimized for light, contrast, and color. In many cases, images are too dark due to insufficient lighting.

2. Image release and shading: In order to guarantee a uniform presentation of the objects, all products should be isolated on a white background.

Disturbing objects in the background are removed in this way and the product is in the foreground.

This higher quality representation gives the viewer a differentiating impression. In the case of products made of glass or metal, a reflection would reinforce the high-quality impression, especially for glass flacons, silverware, or jewelry.

3. Retouching: Small corrections of scratches or the removal of dust or fluff are covered by the basic retouching. A high-end retouching and jewelry image retouching give products a clear visual added value.

Advantages for photo retouching:

1. Ease of handling: They allow digital illustration with a wide variety of tools in the program itself.

2. Photomontages: By using photomontages and various compositions, you can acquire spectacular images of great realism.

3. Economic income: Using the program to create or retouch images can be a great source of income.

4. Design: A great variety of companies of different types, such as businesses, freelancers, etc. they make use of an icon or a logo to stand out and identify themselves.

Through the use of GIMP, it is possible to originate innovative icons, logos, or images.

5. Improvement: Thanks to the photo retouching program, it is possible to modify low resolution or low-quality images to make them a much more desirable image (does not improve quality).

6. Gratuity: The entire program is free for anyone to download, and its use is not restricted. Through the use of free programs, it is possible to assimilate and learn basic editing concepts.

7. Adaptability: It is easy to program and add new scripts and plugins to give more versatility to the program, which provides greater freedom of editing for the user.

8. Formats: The program allows us to use different types of formats such as .tiff, .png, .gif, .jpeg and gimp.