Gayle Gilmore through her book Auntie Gayle’s Daycare Goes Swimming entertains and educates children

(July 14, 2020): Gayle Gilmore presents her book Auntie Gayle’s Daycare Goes Swimming that teaches important life lessons and manners to children through 88 stories, illustrations, and narrations. Through the book, Auntie Gayle takes her children to new and exciting trips that she calls ‘Making Memories that Count.’

Similarly, the new book Auntie Gayle’s Daycare Goes Swimming enunciates stories that help to address all unhealthy behaviors that children often tend to pick up on their day to day lives. With the help of incorporating stories taken from her Daycare, she enunciates the rules and regulations to give necessary directions to children.

Through her passion in life, she intends to see young children thrive and also succeed well in life. Reciting her daycare activities through her books, Gayle Gilmore also states multiple rules and regulations for the children to take note of and incorporate in their daily lives. The books are available on Amazon.com for the buyers to buy.

Link: https://www.amazon.com/Auntie-Gayles-Daycare-Goes-Swimming/dp/1425950787/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=Gayle+Gilmore+Auntie+Gayle%27s+Daycare+Goes+Swimming&qid=1593035486&s=books&sr=1-1

About Gayle Gilmore:

Gayle Gilmore is the owner and operator of Auntie Gayle’s Day Care and Foster Care. She is a 66-year-old Afro-American woman who takes care of her children in Daycare. The author also wrote the books: “Auntie Gayle’s Daycare Goes Fishing”, “Auntie Gayle’s Daycare Goes to the Zoo”, “Auntie Gayle’s Daycare and the Snail Family”, and “Auntie Gayle’s Daycare Learns How to Swim”.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Global Summit House

Contact Person Name: Anna Reid

Email: admin@globalsummithouse.com

###