Biggest Virtual Music Festival “Sing 4 Africa” Is Coming To You Very Soon

CAEN, 13 July, 2020 – “Sing 4 Africa”, a virtual music festival, is set to be held any time soon, probably in the next few months. A brilliant initiative of the online digital talk show – The COTTON TREE TALK – which is led by MOS-B who is not just Sierra Leone’s but most of Africa’s one of the most popular pop stars, *Sing 4 Africa” is being heralded as a festival that will bring Africans together in these testing times.

The virtual streaming of the concert is going to take place on various social media platforms and also will be broadcast on many TV stations across the continent.

The artists who will be performing will be both from African countries like Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria etc and even from abroad like Finland. The ‘Africa Meet Sierra Leone’ festival is about bringing people together to continue to push the awareness about COVID-19 and to promote the “twin nature” of the African socio-cultural identity.

“Even though I live in France and love every bit of it, my heart will always beat for the land I hail from. Africans have always displayed what battling adversity and being resilient looks like. And now that we’re battling Covid-19, I want us to, one more time, display that same strength through music that brings us all together. Brings humanity together. I’m committed to bringing that African unity again to the forefront along with many other artists from all over the continent on the same platform, at the same time. The world will never be the same again. It’s time Africans lead the way”, said Mos-B.

The dates for the festival will be announced very soon.

