STMicroelectronics STM32L5 Microcontrollers Featured in Latest Future Electronics Edge E-Newsletter

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the STMicroelectronics STM32L5 Series of Microcontrollers (MCU) in the latest issue of The Edge.

The STM32L5 microcontroller series is the solution to increased focus on security for developers of embedded and IoT applications. The ultra-low-power STMicroelectronics STM32L5 series provides a new optimal balance between performance, power and security. The MCU series harnesses the security features of the Arm Cortex-M33 processor and its TrustZone for Armv8-M combined with ST security implementation. STMicroelectronics ultra-low-power technologies create the class-leading STM32L5 MCU for energy-conscious applications such as Internet of Things (IoT), medical, industrial and consumer.

Offering up to 512 Kbytes of flash (dual bank) memory and 256 Kbytes of SRAM, the STM32L5 series of microcontrollers reaches an upgraded level of performance (442 CoreMark) thanks to this new core and a new ST ART Accelerator™ (supporting now also external memory). The MCUs feature a full set of security, power consumption and performance features for many IoT applications.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

