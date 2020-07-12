AlignAcademy.com Kicks Off Distribution of New Book to Help Empower Business Professionals

AlignAcademy.com has officially launched in sub-Saharan Africa the distribution of a new book “Finding Practical Solutions: 5 Project Management Secrets that Can Save Your Life.” This was announced in a statement released in Jos by the director of AlignAcademy.com’s Young Entrepreneurs Club, Engr. Winston C Ikekeonwu.

The new book, written by Engr. Winston C Ikekeonwu, contains practical advice to help professionals of all ages to successfully find ways to develop their natural ability to solve their problems – without having to make the usual costly, time-wasting, amateur mistakes. This easy to use, interactive guide will help business professionals understand the important questions to ask to make decisions that will be in the best interest of their families. The book also offers answers to frequently asked questions about several peculiar challenges that usually confront people who want to make positive changes to their situation, while giving some insight into the importance of mental health.

“Depression kills way more people than COVID-19” according to the author, Engr. Winston C Ikekeonwu, a PMI-certified Project Management Professional with over two decades of management experience across industries as varied as real estate, IT, manufacturing, entertainment and financial services. “Several studies show that depression is the leading cause of suicide, and the World Health Organization tells us that 1 person commits suicide every 40 seconds. Empowering people to make better decisions is more than just a handy management skill; it can literally save lives.”

Ikekeonwu continued: “A key reason why I wrote this book is because I believe no one should ever have to end his life by thinking there are no options. The human race is naturally wired to solve problems; we wouldn’t be here if we couldn’t figure out solutions. Sadly, not many of us are taught how to make the best use of our innate problem-solving skills to improve our lives. With this book, I want to give anyone who is ready for personal growth the practical skills they need to build a successful life and career.”

Readers who are interested in finding out how to make the best use of their problem-solving skills should pick up a copy of the book “Finding Practical Solutions: 5 Project Management Secrets that Can Save Your Life” at leading bookstores near them.

