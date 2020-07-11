Renesas RA4W1 32-bit Microcontroller Family Featured in Latest Future Electronics Edge E-Newsletter

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, isintroducing the Renesas RA4W1 family of 32-bit microcontrollers in the latest issue of The Edge.

The Renesas RA4W1 microcontroller group is the first 48MHz Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) 5.0 compliant single chip MCU. Compliant with 2Mbit High-Throughput (HT) and Long Range support, the RA4 product series is perfect for IoT applications that require a high-performance Arm® Cortex® M4 core at a very attractive price point.

The Renesas RA4W1 series is built on a highly efficient 40nm process and is supported by an open and flexible ecosystem concept called Flexible Software Package (FSP), which uses the FreeRTOS as a base. The RA4W1 32 bit microcontroller is geared towards IoT applications requiring security, large embedded RAM and low power consumption.

The RA4 Series by Renesasbridges the needs for reasonable low power with the demand for connectivity and performance. These Renesas MCUs deliver up to 48MHz of CPU performance using an Arm® Cortex®-M4 core with up to 256kB of embedded flash memory. The RA4 series offers a wide set of peripherals, including USB, CAN, ADC, capacitive touch, a segment LCD controller, and additional security IP integration, making it suitable for industrial equipment, home appliances, office equipment, healthcare products, and meters.

Stay on top of all technology-based information on different components in The Edge, your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics. Geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products, each edition is packed with product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, automotive and more.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of The Edge newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###