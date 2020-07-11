Next Day GC Offering Emergency Restoration Services in OH

Next Day Construction

6809 Main Street, Unit #28

Cincinnati, OH, 45244

Email: info@nextdaygc.com

Phone: +1 877-776-3983

Website: https://www.nextdaygc.com/

After the amazing feedbacks on our roofing repair services we are happy to announce the launch of our new services named Emergency Restoration Services.

Flooding, wind, fire and water emergencies don’t wait for regular services as it can be happened anytime and neither do we. Next Day Construction has become a 24/7 emergency response services company which is specializes in residential, commercial, industrial restoration and reconstruction services. Our emergency restoration services Cincinnati cover fire damage, water damage, flood, smoke, mold, storm damage repair, clean up and odor removal. Our team of professionals uses state-of-the-art equipment and supplies, our highly trained technicians can quickly minimize your property loss, clean up and then begin the reconstruction process. Customers can expect an immediate response from our available team anytime, day or night.

Our restoration and reconstruction services include-

· Residential, Commercial & Industrial Restoration

· Wind or Hurricane Damage Restoration

· Water/Fire Damage Restoration

· Emergency Shield Antimicrobial Coating

· Smoke Odor Removal

· Mold Removal/Remediation

· Crime Scene Clean Up

· Document Recovery

· Furniture Restoration

· Electronics Restoration

· Dry Ice Blasting

On the other hand, if there is any significant roof damage, our roof leak repair Cincinnati team can remove items from your property and take them to our facility for complete contents restoration. And no matter what type of general contracting services is required, for example Siding Repair Cincinnati we will work with your insurance company to help coordinate handling the claim.

Next Day GC fundamental goals are to protect, preserve and restore order when a crisis occurs at client’s place. Our team of experienced members work to put things right-the right way- each and every time.

Our team typically schedule emergency response service within 2-3 hours of your initial call. We will work with you throughout the emergency service restoration to help you make the best decisions about repair, replacement and restoration of your residential or commercial property.

When it comes to service, we offer a full line of restoration & remodeling services. If you have an emergency situation or need one of the best Mitigation Companies Cincinnati team to asses a problem in your home or office, we have the personnel and equipment to get the job done.