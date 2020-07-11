Jodhpur Taxi Service Gets Even Better With Padharo

Padharo is a market for vehicles; it has a team of highly qualified professionals with a vast experience of years in the hospitality industry. The team believes in creating a network with a strong public relation, right commitments and timely deliveries. We offer customized individual tours to curated special group tours, Our taxi services in Jodhpur specializes in satiating your discriminating taste for an ultimate travel experience.

We are providing taxi services in Jodhpur with ample safety measures. Our team is dedicated to working towards the full comfort and satisfaction of our clients. At present we are the first choice in terms of conveyance for the travellers and locals alike. We have punctual, well behaved, well dressed, English speaking drivers. They wear masks and use sanitizers for your safety.

All about improving your travel experience

We have valuable experience in operating in the travel domain for quite some time. Apart from taxi services we cater to all other travel services and act as a one-stop solution for the travellers. Familiarity and experience count a lot. Particularly when you are operating in the tourism industry. Needless to say that we have in-depth knowledge and information of every nook and corner of Rajasthan and that in turn has helped us in making your trip, a memorable occurrence.

We are proud to be accredited with apex bodies and prestigious travel associations, our ethos – From the inception till date, remains the same “customer service with a smile”!

We believe that success is measured by the number of satisfied customers and that has always been our primary objective.

WHY US:

We provide sanitized taxi services in Jodhpur. All our drivers follow a protocol whereby they have to go through screening and routine check-up before every ride. We don’t cater to travellers from containment zones and we follow a touchless system of booking and payment. The best thing is that we provide all these amenities without charging anything extra.

With an enthusiastic and experienced team, We strive to do our best and are committed to ensuring a comfortable and hassle-free journey to all the travellers.

How are we different from others in the same domain?

Our customer support executives are trained to understand the needs and desires of the travellers and are updated with the latest travel trends. Based on individual needs, customized itineraries are weaved before turning them into well-planned travel plans. Our taxi service in Jodhpur caters to all budgets by offering different types of taxis like Hatchback, Sedan and SUV. So we can assist you to choose the correct taxi rentals according to the sitting capacity, distance, weather and budget in hand.

Padharo is a market place for all types of vehicles and caters to all services in the travel domain like tour packages, room stay, tour guide, events and activity booking. In the face of the current pandemic, we are continuously improving our services to serve the travellers better. To travel safe, travel with Padharo.