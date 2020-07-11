CMMC Office 365 & FedRAMP @ CMMC Marketplace

To meet the unique and evolving requirements of the United States Department of Defense, as well as contractors holding or processing DoD controlled unclassified information (CUI) or subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), Microsoft offers GCC High and DoD environments. Available through Volume Licensing, interested organizations go through a validation process to ensure eligibility before an environment is established. Trials are not available at this time.

CMMC Marketplace offers FedRAMP Software & Cloud Services. A range of cloud services have been or are in process of attaining FedRAMP authorization. Please keep checking the store as new items will be added continuously. At CMMC Marketplace you can avail software and cloud services at that includes:

Microsoft Office 365

Druva Backup

Zoom – Coming Soon!

Google GSuite – 14 Days Free

okta – Coming Soon!

palo alto Networks

sumo logic

Adobe Cloud

CMMC Office 365 uses are varied. The Office 365 US Government service description is designed to serve as an overlay to the general Office 365 service description and it defines the unique commitments and differences compared to Office 365 Enterprise offerings.

With CMMC Office 365 GCC High and DoD meet the compliance requirements. Since the government got serious about rapidly adopting cloud infrastructure, FedRAMP was created to help streamline cloud adoption. Today as the security standards are now applied to BOTH cloud providers and agencies, government agencies and contractors can rapidly choose a secure cloud environment without any speculation.

Since the Cloud First Policy necessitate that the agencies to “default to cloud-based solutions whenever secure, reliable, cost-effective cloud options exist” FedRAMP is evident choice as it removes stress from agencies and contractor. Moreover they can be sure that the environment is secure enough to handle their government data.

CMMC Marketplace ensures that their cloud services meet FedRAMP qualifications adhering to NIST 800-53 and obtain FedRAMP authorization. While many cloud providers have rolled out their own unique government cloud solution, Microsoft stands out as one of the core services providing FedRAMP compliant environments.

The core offerings of Office 365 come in government form. This provides government agencies with the convenient, easy-to-use apps that are included in Office 365, but with the security measures — like FedRAMP — that they need to operate.

About CMMC Marketplace:

CMMC Marketplace connects government contractors those are looking to achieve cybersecurity maturity model certification (CMMC) compliance with qualified CMMC service providers.

For more information about CMMC Marketplace visit our website https://cmmcmarketplace.org/