What are the factors which will promote growth of the Dark Chocolate Market?

The organic and clean label trend has swept industries across the broader food and beverage landscape. The influence of the organic and clean label trend is palpable among dark chocolate manufacturers as well, with demand for premium and organic ingredients witnessing a spike. Manufacturers are also focusing on incorporating natural sweeteners, such as stevia and coconut sugar to position their products to a consumer base that is highly conscious about the food choices they make.

Although fine flavor cocoa accounts for a single-digit share of the overall cocoa production, its demand has witnessed a spike in the recent past. This is primarily on account of growing popularity of specialty or premium chocolate among end-users. Demand for premium chocolate is particularly higher in North America and Western Europe. Although high-prices of these chocolates have meant that only a small percentage of consumers currently buy these premium products, the penetration is growing at a steady pace. This has led leading chocolate companies, such as Ferrero and Mars to invest in broadening their range of offerings.

