Shoutout Asia empowers fans to banter with their favourite celebs

Singapore-based startup “Shoutout” has officially launched in Asia, offering fans a fun and easy way to connect with their favorite celebrities, including notable athletes, musicians, actors, and key influencers from around the world.

The online platform allows users to commission their favourite personalities to make personalized video messages dedicated to them and their friends. To sweeten the deal, it also offers all their talents another outlet to monetize their brands, while working with key sponsors and partners in the industry.

The platform currently features celebrities and personalities such as actors Rick Cosnett (Vampire Diaries) and Drew Seelay (High School Musical), Malaysian actress Adibah Noor, American Idol one-hit-wonder William Hung, popular Hong Kong singer Steven Cheung and Afghanistan and India celebrity footballer, Zohib Islam Amiri. It is currently working with international partners to bring on more personalities.

Said Amiri, who is a superstar in his home country, “Shoutout is an amazing platform which has given me the chance to reach out to my fans in India, and also in the rest of Asia in a more personalised way, especially during this Covid-19 period. I’m having a lot of fun coming up with messages to craft to them.”

Shoutout is primarily targeting the Asian region, to reach out to their customers, with the long-term goal of becoming a one-stop agency. From birthday and good luck messages, date invitations, marriage proposals, baby gender reveals, job offers, and even words of inspiration from these celebrities and public figures, the possibilities are creatively endless. The videos will also serve as a souvenir for fans to keep forever, with their requested videos sent all within the app.

Shoutout is founded by entrepreneurs Siong Ong, Gen Chia, and Ash Hashim, whose network spans across the media, sports, and tech industries.

The platform successfully concluded its angel round, and is now preparing for its seed round. It also launched its own successful eSports tournament (Shoutout Cup), which saw regional guests and players participating.

Influencers can also register their interest to join the platform and monetize their fanbase at www.shoutout.studio.

