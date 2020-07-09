Jermaine Aka Platinum J

Born in Nuremberg, Germany. Growing up in a military family, in other words being a military brat haha. Season 3 Of The Rap Game on Lifetime w/ Jermaine Dupri and manager of Deetranada. Jermaine “Platinum J” Melvin is a choreographer and entrepreneur. He has taught teens and adults from ages 8-50. His unique style has made him very popular locally which is how he received the stage name “Platinum J”. His accolades include appearance on the TV show “So You Think You Can Dance” and performing for Grammy award nominated R&B superstar Ginuwine during the Baltimore Believe Tour. In 2009 Platinum J won the grand prize after a stellar performance for “Baltimore’s Got Talent.” Jermaine has performed at many local events to include pep rally’s and community services. Although he is highly influenced by Michael Jackson and James Brown he has an originality that compares to none. Jermaine “Platinum J” Melvin also produces his own music mixes for his routines and continues to put his personal stamp on today’s modern hip hop dance.

https://www.iamplatinumj.com/

https://www.instagram.com/Iamplatinumj/

https://www.famousbirthdays.com/people/jermaine-melvin.html

https://en.everybodywiki.com/Platinum_J

###