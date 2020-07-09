Darussalam Partners with Noble Student to Launch a Free Online Islamic Educational Platform

Noble Student has partnered with Darussalam international to launch a website for Free Islamic education on 18th May 2020. The vision behind this initiative is to create a one-stop Islamic educational platform. Education will be provided through Islamic courses and quizzes covering a range of Islamic topics like Salat, Quranic supplications, hadiths and more.

As Muslims, we hold education in high regard especially learnings with respect to Islam. Islam in itself is a complete and wholesome religion that guides us to every aspect of this life. It’s our responsibility as Muslims to continuously strive to acquire this knowledge.

However, not everyone is fortunate enough to have easy access to such knowledge. The founder came up with the idea of Noble student with the aim to meet this gap by providing Islamic education online for free. Noble Student is an interactive and engaging platform that imparts knowledge through quizzes to appeal to young children and make learning more fun. So that no one is deprived of quality Islamic education.

Visit www.noblestudent.com and join the Noble Student Community to learn about Islam.