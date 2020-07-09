Cleanroom Technology Market worth USD 7.9 billion by 2024

The cleanroom technologies market is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2024 from USD 5.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing base of pharma companies in the country are some of the key factors driving the growth of the cleanroom technologies market.

Asia-pacific accounted for the largest share of this market majorly due to its favorable government regulations, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing base of pharma companies in the country, all of which are driving adoption of cleanroom solutions in the Asia Pacific.

By product, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cleanroom technology market

The consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high and growing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing.

Also, the large number of R&D activities in the healthcare industry is resulting in a stable demand for cleanroom consumables among end-users. This segment includes safety consumables and cleaning consumables.

In the cleanroom construction market, by type, the hardwall cleanrooms segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The hardwall cleanrooms segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be attributed to factors such as the higher demand for hardwall cleanrooms, as they are more design-flexible than standard and softwall cleanrooms, quick and easy to install, freestanding for easy portability, and easy to expand or reconfigure.

Download PDF Brochure @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263122482

Based on the end-user, the pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market

The pharmaceutical industry end-user segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the industrial growth in this sector, the robust pipeline of injectable formulations, and rising focus on ensuring the quality of healthcare products.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate in the cleanroom technologies market in 2018

Geographically, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The APAC market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing base of pharma companies in the country are some of the key factors driving the growth of the cleanroom technologies market in the APAC.

Leading Companies

Azbil Corporation (Japan), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Ardmac (Ireland), Clean Air Products (US), Labconco Corporation (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Taikisha Ltd. (Japan), Exyte AG (Germany), COLANDIS GmbH (Germany), ABN Cleanroom Technology (Belgium), Clean Rooms International, Inc. (US), Bouygues Group (France), Terra Universal, Inc. (US), Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd (UK), Camfil (Sweden), OCTANORM-Vertriebs-GmbH (Germany), Parteco Srl (Italy), and Airtech Japan, Ltd. (Japan).

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=263122482