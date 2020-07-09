Bone Densitometer Market worth USD 311 million by 2024

The Bone Densitometer Market to grow from USD 311 million by 2024 from USD 247 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The high cost of bone densitometers and low awareness are expected to hamper the growth of this market.

By type, the dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scanners segment is expected to dominate the bone densitometers market

Based on type, the bone densitometers market is segmented into dual-energy X-ray scanners and peripheral bone densitometers. The DXA scanners segment accounted for the largest share of the bone densitometers market in 2018.

The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to their advantages over peripheral bone densitometers, which hold a lesser share of the market.

By application, the osteoporosis & osteopenia segment commanded the largest share of the bone densitometers market in 2018

Based on application, the bone densitometers market is segmented into osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis, cystic fibrosis diagnosis, chronic kidney disease diagnosis, body composition measurement, and rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis. The osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis segment accounted for the largest share of the bone densitometers market in 2018.

The large share of this application segment can be attributed to the large geriatric population suffering from osteoporosis, the increasing risk of osteoporosis in menopausal women, and the growing global incidence of fragility fractures.

By end user, the hospitals and specialty clinics segment is estimated to show the highest growth

Based on end user, the bone densitometers market is segmented into hospitals & specialty clinics, diagnostic & imaging centers, and other end users.

In 2018, hospitals accounted for the major share of the bone densitometers market, mainly due to their high purchasing capacity; as a result, the adoption of high-cost scanners is higher in hospitals.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market in 2019

Geographically, the bone densitometer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is estimated to show the highest growth in the bone densitometers market, due to the significant prevalence of bone-related diseases in this population segment, increasing healthcare expenditure in APAC countries, and growing public awareness.

Moreover, increasing localized product manufacturing and the focus of global product manufacturers on expanding their presence in APAC countries are aiding market growth.

Leading Companies

GE Healthcare (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France), Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd. (Taiwan), BeamMed, Ltd. (Israel), Echolight S.P.A (Italy), Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden), Medonica Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Eurotec Systems S.r.l (Italy), Ampall Co., Ltd. (South Korea), L’acn L’accessorio Nucleare S.R.L (Italy), Shenzen XRAY Electric Co., Ltd. (China), YOZMA BMTech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Nanoomtech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Osteosys Corporation (South Korea), FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Xianyang Kanrota Digital Ultrasound System, Co., Ltd. (China), XinGaoYi Co., Ltd. (China), Anjue Medical Equipment (China), Oscare Medical Oy (Finland), Medilink (France), CyberLogic, Inc. (US), Nanjing Kejin Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), and Trivitron Healthcare (India).

