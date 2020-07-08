The Clog Dawg Plumbing, Inc. Announces New Services

Marietta, Georgia- July 8, 2020- The Clog Dawg Plumbing, Inc is excited to announce the availability of new services for customers in the Marietta, GA area. Known for their residential plumbing solutions, The Clog Dawg Plumbing now offers junk removal and septic tank pump-outs. Customer service has always been at the forefront for The Clog Dawg Plumbing, Inc., With the new options for customers, the local plumbing company becomes the premier choice for home service solutions.

Family-owned and operated, The Clog Dawg Plumbing, Inc. has been growing their service offerings. With the inclusion of septic pump-outs, their plumbers can now address maintenance for customers with septic systems. Septic pumping allows tanks to perform at their maximum efficiency and can improve water drainage. The Clog Dawg Plumbing uses industry-leading equipment and is able to quickly address septic problems and restore function.

Affordability and upfront pricing has always been a priority for the Marietta plumbing company. This will apply to the new services too. There is no guesswork when it comes to how much a customer will pay when it comes to requesting plumbing service or junk removal. A representative for the plumbing company had this to say about pricing, “We believe in delivering the best you can get in customer service, and we pride ourselves on our budget-friendly pricing scale. We have flat-rate pricing, so you never have to worry about being up-sold when you work with The Clog Dawg.”

Junk removal for property owners just got a whole lot easier with The Clog Dawg Plumbing, Inc. Items that are picked up by their contractors will be disposed of properly and in the most environmentally friendly way, as to limit the amount of trash and items ending up in the landfill. For those interested in convenient junk removal services, they need only contact The Clog Dawg Plumbing, Inc for an estimate. In most cases, they can provide same-day or next-day pickup, making their junk removal solutions one of the fastest in the area. There’s no need to worry about heavy lifting or transportation; their team takes care of everything.

The Clog Dawg Plumbing has many home solutions available to customers, including smaller handyman services, pressure washing, and bathroom remodeling. They are committed to exceptional service and being the go-to plumbers in Marietta. The plumbing professionals have earned numerous 5-star reviews from customers, and continue to be the leading choice in the area for plumbing services and now junk removal and septic pump-outs.

For more information about The Clog Dawg Plumbing, please visit https://theclogdawg.com/. Please direct questions or order services by calling (404) 998-1967.