Investing in Nifty50 Safely through Index Long Term Strategy By Trusted Investment Advisor

Finideas, a reliable Indian investment advisor, has announced a new investing product called Index Long Term Strategy on the Nifty Index. This strategy promotes low risk, transparency, and high return investment. The investors’ assets will be invested in Nifty50, the portfolio of Indian top 50 companies. Most of the Investors are not aware that investment is possible in Nifty Index through ETF and Index Futures. The main benefit of investing in the Nifty50 index, is that it never become zero in contrast to the investments made in individual Companies comprising of Nifty50.

“Index Long Term Strategy will give you total transparency of your asset, you can trade-in your own account, and you have full control over your portfolio,” said the company’s Founder and Chairman Mr. Govind Jhawar. He added that Index Long Term Strategy is a long term investment, not trading. It is a unique combination of Nifty ETF , Nifty Futures and Nifty Options to hedge the risk. Thus, investors will get profit from the market fluctuations, as well as Saving of Interest on capital, and thus it has a Power of compounding returns and at the same time securing the risk through insurance of Nifty. Moreover, Index Long Term Strategy also provides SIP (Systematic investment plan ) & SWP (systematic withdrawal plan).

With Index Long Term Strategy (ILTS), investors can choose three available plans. Plans available are Basic Plan, Relax Plans, and Power Booster Plans. “If you plan to invest your money by investing at Nifty Options, you can choose one of our profitable plans.” The company’s manager said.

One of its customers said he has got a return on investment of 18% by investing in this strategy which is every year optimised and tweak with more innovations and use of algorithms.

“This scheme is outstanding. Even by investing 30%, you still benefit from the growth in the whole value of portfolio, and the company is covering that rest of the thing by leveraging through futures, and the downward risk is always limited and hedged. There is very low risk of capital except if you suddenly move out of the scheme without giving a long term as the name of the scheme itself suggests,” said one of the customers.

Finideas is a leading Indian Investment Advisor. The company has many achievements, such as SEBI Approved Investment Advisor, Finideas is the first company in India to launch trading through live Volatility, and they have been dealing with more than 75 members of NSE & BSE. Moreover, the company has trained more than 15000 Traders and Investors as well as trained people for Options and make software for Options. For more information, please visit https://www.finideas.com/.