Get Highly Updated Finger Pulse Oximeter For Best Purpose

Are you tired of those heavy machines that add weight and create ruckus while traveling and add extra equipment to your traveling list. So, your search for the comfortable, light and compact product ends with Santamedical SM-150 Fingertip Pulse Oximeter. It comes with the specific Oximetry Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor that is attached with Batteries and Lanyard. It comes in the royal blue color tone that will not look like a boring monotonous device. The attached batteries will save your time, and you can use the product as you receive it.

This specific and uniquely designed Finger Pulse oximeter is the device which is upgraded with all the latest specification. This newly specification makes it the best product that yields the perfect result. Santamedical has made this Pulse Oximeter vivid and compressed that makes it use handy even for the first time user. The light-weight easily carried product helps to monitor the health even when you are on the go. If you are the one who loves to travel then this is your product as you can carry with yourself without adding any extra baggage to your luggage.

The Fingertip Pulse Oximeter comes with the special feature that it is not age specified, which means any age group individual can use a single machine. This specific device is not only small but also comes with the long battery life. The blood oxygen meter finger compact put up an ample range of finger sizes, as well as comes with the long-lasting battery life that gets automatic power off after every 10 seconds.

The bright led display of the Oxygen saturation monitor showcase the every titbit of details such as the real-time Pulse Rate, SpO2 level, and the Pulse Rate Bar. These all indication tells you are walking on the right road to take care of your health.



