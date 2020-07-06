My Generator Offers Extensive End of Financial Year Price Drops!

Australia: An Australian premium online retailer company of portable power products, My Generator, is offering end of the financial year price drops on Dometic Caravan Fridges, Enerdrive Lithium Batteries and other exciting products. Shoppers should take advantage of this opportunity and shop portable fridges, equipment and power generators for recreational vehicles.

My Generator is a renowned online retailer that offers an extensive range of generators, 12V caravan fridges, portable camping fridges, caravan batteries and more! The company prides itself in only offering high quality products from reputable brands to ensure their customers are comfortable and satisfied with their purchases.

My Generator is now offering massive end of the financial year price discounts on their top product ranges including the Dometic Caravan Fridges, Enerdrive Lithium Batteries, Caravan Air Conditioners and more!

This notable discount includes several of the Dometic caravan fridge range including the CRX50, CRX65, and CRX140 – the list goes on.Discounted products also come with free shipping. There are more alternatives to choose from, like the Dometic Portable Fridge range. The Dometic CFX’s have dropped in price due to the new CFX3 range being introduced.They were the long-standing best portable fridge range for many years, which is whythe massive price drop is a golden chance to grab one before these models are discontinued forever. Also, the company is offering a 74-litre dual-zone fridge / freezer by Evakool for less than $900, plus a free bonus insulation cover!

Any shopper who is looking for a good deal on Dometic caravan fridges, Enerdrive Lithium Batteries,and caravan or camping generators should browse the online store and take advantage of the price drops!

Visit their site to explore the complete range of products or ring one of their product experts on 1300 400 122.

About The Company

My Generator is Australia’s premium online retailer for portable power products. They provide the largest range of high-quality power products for 3 main market segments: Firstly, they offer market-leading products in the Recreational Vehicle (RV) sector, being appliances for Caravans / Motorhome’s, Camper Trailers, Boats & 4WDs. This RV equipment includes caravan fridges, camping fridges, caravan air-conditioners, and many other products for RV’s. In this segment, they also provide an extensive range of portable power solutions to run RV’s such as batteries, generators and associated 12v accessories. The next main segment is Generators to suit every application and budget – from small camping generators through to large prime power / industrial backup generators, and everything in between, including; inverter generators, worksite portable generators, domestic backup generators, or large stationary diesel generators. Rounding out the offering is premium power equipment products such as pressure washers, water pumps, concreting & compaction equipment, groundcare equipment & tools, as well as Off-grid Solar appliances.

Contact Details:

Business Name – My Generator

Contact Person – Lachlan Adams

Designation – Director

Address – 194 Varsity Parade, Varsity Lakes

City – Gold Coast

State – Queensland

Country – Australia

Zip code/ PIN code – 4227

Phone Number – 1300 400 122

Company Email ID – admin@mygenerator.com.au

Website – https://www.mygenerator.com.au/