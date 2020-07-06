Install the Automatic Hand Sanitiser Dispenser For Added Safety Measure

The fear of the present pandemic has gripped people. Panic-stricken employees might feel unsafe to come to the office. You can assure them safety by purchasing the Automatic Hand Sanitiser Dispenser which will contain our sanitisers.

In the present pandemic situation, it has become extremely important to maintain hygiene wherever you are going and wherever you stay. COVID-19 has been the deadliest viral disease not only due to the potential of the virus but also for the rate at which it has spread all over the world. Unless you maintain the precautions, you can also get the virus. With the hand sanitisers of Slick Skin, you can feel much safer. The high alcohol content in our product is extremely effective in killing all types of virus and bacteria.

Disinfecting is important

You cannot shut down work life forever. You have to open your office and start interacting with the clients. You must be worrying about the maintenance of the germ-free environment in the workplace. Avail of our Hand Sanitiser Dispenser which aims to kill the germs present on your hands, body, as well as the surrounding area. The alcohol of the sanitiser is going to kill the germs.

– As it has not been a part of your life for long, you or many other people tend to forget applying the sanitiser after washing your hands. Fortunately, the automatic dispenser will spray the sanitiser the moment one steps into the office.

– You can purchase our Sanitiser Dispenser Stand which will be the easiest way to ensure safety within the office premises or at your own house too. You can prevent the mass spread of the germs.

– Cleanliness is the top priority now in every workplace, commercial complex or public places. Employees will feel safe at the workplace only when the employer will install the automatic dispensers for the first level of protection.

Sanitisers are potent weapons

Your war against the COVID 19 is not only about saving yourself, but also about your role in protecting others. If you buy from us the Wholesale Hand Sanitisers, you can ensure safety at your residence and workplace all the time. It won’t be a burden on your pocket, too, as the wholesale rate is much lower than the market price.

Paramount for cleanliness

Yes, you need to sanitise everywhere, every person. And so, the extensive use of sanitisers has become mandatory. Purchase from us for the highest alcohol content in the sanitisers.



Contact Details:

Business Name :- Slick Skin

Address:-Unit 18, 1 Cowpasture Place, Wetherill Park, NSW, 2164

Phone No:-1300 657 317

Email Id:-slickskin.info@gmail.com

Website: http://slickskin.com.au/