Choose Best WordPress Membership Plugin

Have you grown substantially in recent times? Or just starting out with a model that allows secure access to your clients and suppliers?

Membership areas provide a lot more than just a separate account on your WordPress website for a limited amount of people. It can be used a number of other services except buying and selling.

Adding a membership area on a WordPress website can depend on a variety of factors.

But how can you choose the right membership plugin? What common errors do you need to avoid?

How to pick the right membership plugin for your WordPress website

WordPress comes with extensive membership plugins availability you can choose from. These plugins, whether free or premium (paid) products, can usually be configured without much hassle. That doesn’t mean it’s going to be an easy call to determine which one is the best fit for your website and business strategy.

So, the very first thing you need to do is evaluating possibilities. And to do that, you might find helpful asking yourself (or your business partners) these questions:

# What is your budget?

# How will content be available and delivered? (all at once, dripped, etc.)

Will you need to charge users?

# How deep will your membership go?

# Do you need to integrate your membership area with WooCommerce?

Recommended WordPress membership plugins

As you might have already anticipated, the hardest part in picking the right membership plugin isn’t finding one. There are several plugins that enable membership access and features quite well. The difficult part is choosing the right one for your business and website. For example, they might be different for if you intend to sell something or simply provide access to different stakeholders for accessing certain information.

Nevertheless, there are some membership plugins which are worth mentioning because they not only are well-known but also they’ve been around for years and have good documentation to support them:

# Paid Memberships Pro

# MemberMouse

# Restrict Content Pro

