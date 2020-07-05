Why you’ll want to employ a Teepee for your Wedding or subsequent Corporate Event

Teepees (or tipis) look a lot more ‘edgy’ than a marquee or white tent, but the real benefit is in their versatility of linking collectively. In contrast to a marquee, a tipi could be lifted 360 degrees in the sides, permitting for natural and uninterrupted air flow and ventilation. This really is vitally crucial for events post-Covid-19 pandemic. Teepee hire is an economical method to make a venue for up to 70 guests outdoors. A typical tepee or tipi as they are normally identified, can hold up to 70 guests seated and 90 standing, but the exact same tipi is often linked to other individuals, increasing the space to 200 people plus with ease. Get far more details about outdoor event hire

Teepees take just 3-4 hours to erect and decorate, which implies that your event contractor can install early morning and dismantle the same day if necessary.

Decoration is usually themed, rustic or sophisticated. Most tipi employ companies provide furniture, bar and dance floor hire, or can advocate a company they consistently work with. Strings of party lights and oversized hanging glass jars of LED lights might be placed around the wooden pole and struts to get a straightforward, but enchanting effect.

Consider installing a circular mobile bar around the central pole for maximum use of space. Curved wooden pallet bars are an ideal decision for the centre of a tipi.

Tips on how to make a focal point at the tipi entrance

Easels holding a chalk board displaying a welcome message, giant illuminated letters, a market stall with food in addition to a welcome drink, ice cream cart or popcorn stand might be an eye-catching, decorative and functional prop at the entrance.

For layout of tables, make the most of your supplier’s know-how and recommended plans. Ask to view pictures of earlier events and take into account a mix of high and low tables to cater for maximum numbers. Some people prefer to prop against a poseur table close to the bar, as an alternative to sit at a dining table for hours. All furnishings may be folding or stackable to create space for dancing later within the eve.

Tipi Party Catering

Take into account getting a pit fire and bbq for your wedding or corporate occasion. Very simple outdoor fire pits and bbqs or spit roasts complement a tipi completely.

We hope this quick guide has given you a few suggestions for the next event and has opened your eyes towards the prospective of a tipi tent as opposed to a more classic marquee.