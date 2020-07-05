Rock The Mic All Arts Open Mic Launched Bi-Monthly Virtual Open mic on Instagram

Due to social distancing as a result of COVID-19, Rock The Mic All Arts Open Mic now has a bi-monthly virtual open mic via Instagram @rockthemicallartsopenmic at 7 PM Eastern.

Rock The Mic All Arts open Mic, announced its bi-monthly virtual open mic via Instagram @rockthemicallartsopenmic at 7 PM. The virtual open mic will be held due to the social distancing as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Rock The Mic All Arts Open Mic is a platform that allows performers such as Poets, Singers, Rappers, Comedians, Burlesque Entertainers & Magicians to showcase their talents in front of audiences who can give the voices to their performances.

“This event has been held every 4th Thursday of the month at Ginger Bay Cafe, at 1908 Hollywood, FL, 33020. Unfortunately, due to social distancing as a result of COVID-19, all public Rock The Mic events have been postponed. Good news, we have rescheduled the event through bi-monthly virtual open mic via Instagram @rockthemicallartsopenmic at 7 PM. Please follow our Instagram account to keep updating the events due date,” said the event representative Lauren Michele, CEO of LauMii LLC.

About Rock The Mic All Arts Open Mic

Rock The Mic All Arts Open Mic was established by L. Michele and Steven Valentine Poetry. Lauren is an Author, International Poet, Singer & Songwriter. In the 2019 spring, she released her sophomore EP entitled “LauMii to introduce Quransing Poetry” featuring Steven Valentine and The M.A.D. Man Moses Steven Valentine is the Co-CEO of LauMII LLC. Steven is a SPOKEN WORD POET & WRITER; he has been writing and performing for over ten years. Steven works as an 11th grade English teacher. He has a unique approach in which he uses poetry to achieve understanding in his classroom. Next show July 16th. For more information about Rock The Mic All Arts Open Mic, LauMii, and Steven, please visit www.rockthemicallarts.com