Department of Defense Contractor Cyber Compliance

DoD Cybersecurity, DFARS, and. NIST SP 800-171 Compliance means that all DoD contractors that process, store, or transmit Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) must comply with the minimum security standards outlined in the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS).

DFARS stands for Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement. It is a set of restrictions for the origination of raw materials intended to protect the US defense industry from the vulnerabilities of being overly dependent on foreign sources of supply.

For those of you with government or defense-related contracts, compliance with DFARS is crucial.

For those with government or defense-related contracts, compliance with DFARS is crucial.

DoD’s CMMC cyber compliance program rolls out in January 2020 and all defense contractors need to prepare. DoD contractors can take proactive steps to minimize the time and effort required for CMMC certification compliance by staying up-to-date on the latest developments by visiting DoD’s site or subscribing to periodic alerts on NIST 800-171 and CMMC developments. By understanding CMMC requirements and levels, taking advantage of cyber assistance programs, engaging guidance from compliance experts, and leveraging a cloud-based compliance application, small and mid-sized contractors can become CMMC compliant with fewer disruptions and less cost.

CMMC Marketplace is unique providers recognized world over for cybersecurity and privacy compliance offering a single-provider approach for organizations. The team provides an accredited FedRAMP 3PAO with the ability to work with any organization from small businesses to the largest of global enterprises. With rich extensive experience in the NST Risk Management Framework (RMF), NIST SP 800-53, CSF, FISMA/RMF, DFARS, NIST 800-171 and cybersecurity, CMMC Marketplace can ensure your organization demonstrates the appropriate maturity level in capabilities based on your company’s specific business requirements.

