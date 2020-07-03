Florida Man Helps Hurricane Survivors Rebuild

In Florida, you are either preparing for hurricane season or rebuilding from the last hurricane to make landfall. The costs associated with rebuilding after a hurricane can be enough to break some families and businesses.

This has led many people to one lawyer known for his expertise in insurance claims on property damaged by hurricanes. Attorney Beau Blackwell has recovered millions of dollars to help Hurricane Michael and Irma survivors fix their homes and rebuild their communities. This has quickly established Mr. Blackwell as the state of Florida’s go to attorney for Hurricane damage insurance claims.

Known for his passion and hard-work, Mr. Blackwell has a colorful and hard-hitting litigation style. “When a client’s home or business is hit by a hurricane and their insurance company refuses to pay, they need a lawyer who will stand by them through thick and thin, and say to the insurance companies, ‘If you want to continue to withhold payment, you are going to be in for the fight of your life,’” said Blackwell.

For his achievements, Beau Blackwell was presented with the 2020 Super Lawyers Award, one of the state’s most prestigious awards. Only 5% of the lawyers in the state of Florida are selected.

Friends, colleagues, and family members say Blackwell leads by example, is a professional inside and outside of the courtroom, and goes about his business the right way.

Mr. Blackwell takes pride in always spending the extra time focusing on the details of his clients and their cases to provide a strategic and detail-oriented approach needed to expedite the claim and litigation.

