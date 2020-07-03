Bikes on rent in Udaipur get more affordable

Padharo came into existence for the sheer passion for traveling in a snazzy way. What’s better than hitting the road on your own terms at affordable prices? Whether you are a leisure traveler, a roadie or a sightseer for whom capturing breathtaking moments wouldn’t go amiss, Padharo can assist you in every case specially with its bike rental service!

More Exhilarating, more surprising & more rewarding experiences

Since its inception in August 2017, Padharo has carved a place for itself in the travel domain. We love spreading the passion for traveling and as a bunch of explorers ourselves we are understand your love for traveling and how an astounding experience matters to you. Whether you love to jump on the bikes with your backpacks or hop with your spouse and toddlers or choose to paddle around with a bunch of mates on a bike, you will be spoilt for choices at Padharo market place. We are specialized in customized bikes on rent in Udaipur, bike self guided, tailor made and escorted tours to rekindle more exhilarating and more rewarding travel experiences.

Why Padharo bike rentals in Udaipur?

We are a sought after bike rental in Rajasthan, operating majorly in Udaipur, Jaipur, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur. Our bike rental services render easy and swift booking and payment making traversing a breeze for you. If you are new to the region and want us to guide you through, our team will be more than happy to help you with custom itineraries, bike tours and all other assistance you need before you head off.

We value your money

First is your budget: If you are a budget Traveler and can’t afford to rent bikes for your trip then surely you can rent scooties from us, we offer scooties starting at nominal rates.

Secondly: If you ask us we will always suggest you to go for bullet as this bike is one of the best bikes to travel across Udaipur. Many bullets come with self and kick start so in case your bikes doesn’t start from a kick you have an alternate option and one more thing which bullet is good at is power for the mountainous roads of Udaipur( Specially if Mount Abu is part of your itinerary)

We are known for-

Best price

Count on us for the most competitive pricing for bike rental in Rajasthan and guided motorbike tours.

Custom & daily Udaipur bike tours

Custom & daily Udaipur bike rental tours designed especially for you and your mates. Just drop us a line, call or drop by.

Well maintained bikes rentals

We are simply fond of our fleet. As a result we have regularly serviced and well maintained bikes rentals and cars at your disposal at all times. Our service speaks for our brand and our work.

Itineraries

Tailor made itineraries just for you. Unleash the explorer in you and don’t forget to take along your camera. Gear up for guided motorbike tours with two wheeler on rent in Udaipur.

Experienced & pleasant staff

24X7 customer support and experienced & pleasant staff to support you round the clock.

Hotel bookings

Hassle-free hotel bookings at competitive prices ensuring a lavish and memorable stay. And yes the tour guide (audio) is on us !

Bike rental services are very convenient to travel in the old city of area of Udaipur on account of congestion and parking issues. Places like Sajjangarh, Kumbhalgarh, Ranakpur and Kumbhalgarh are best explored with bikes on rent in Udaipur. Padharo is a market place for vehicles and caters to all types of vehicles. Count on us for creating memories for a lifetime.

For more information visit at https://www.padharo.co/services/bike-rental-services-udaipur