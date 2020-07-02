Awnic offering Newly Updated Insurance Plan Via it’s Website & App

Awnic is glad to introduce online platforms including a website and an app that lets drivers find the right auto insurance online. All the car owners must get their cars covered in such a manner as to offset the risks of collisions, property damage, third party incidents, pedestrian or rider injury, etc. Nonetheless, purchasing car insurance is not easy, because the owners have to cover too many bills, such as annual repairs, petrol etc. This is the perfect spot to look for affordable auto insurance and save hundreds of dollars a year. You can’t find inexpensive car insurance that too with no deposit needed. However, this is very much true if consumers check in the right place like Awnic.

Here the experts will provide the consumers find the correct package and will also provide them obtain an attractive no-deposit auto policy. The platform also lets insurance buyers buy a low risk coverage package without any down payment requirement. Within only a few minutes after applying online, consumers can choose the policy suitable for them. Awnic – one of the best car insurance companies in Dubai offers No deposit plan that includes many advantages, such as having the vehicle covered properly without any down payment; receiving recurring premium payment rates; finding competitive offers for special case drivers; assessing eligibility for incentive packages; and eventually making educated decisions on purchasing the right insurance coverage for the vehicle.

At Awnic, auto insurance specialists have recently updated the website with the latest affordable automobile insurance advice and prices to have better coverage for buyers to help make the right choice. Awnic’s analysts believe that many vehicle owners are neglecting the importance of auto insurance and how protection protects automobile owners from incurring undue charges in the case of a crash or vehicle injury.

People looking for car insurance quickly and safely can visit the website awnic.com or download it’s app from the app store.

About Awnic

Awnic is one of the leading and certified general insurance companies in Dubai. The firm provides a broad variety of affordable and supportive insurance plans that will conveniently satisfy your needs. It has also rendered its expansion possible with its innovative software apps. The business strives to give its consumers outstanding value and exceptional experiences.

Contact Information

Al Wathba National Ins.Bldg, Najda St.

P.O Box: 45154, UAE

Email: customercare@awnic.com

Phone: 600 54 40 40