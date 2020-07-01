Top-Level Website Management Services in Nigeria Offered at Affordable Prices

AdHang offers monthly website management services at affordable prices. With website management service, the company ensures that its client’s website runs smoothly 24/7.

Adhang, the #1 Digital Marketing Agency in Nigeria, offers monthly website maintenance and management for only N50, 000, it’s not more than $130 per month. This website maintenance service provides some essential points to ensure the clients’ website is functional and well-performed as it should. AdHang is a prominent website management and maintenance company in Nigeria. The company has experience in terms of website design, web hosting, and content update. Hiring website management companies will give the website owners more free time to supervise their website, and they can perform other tasks freely.

As a reliable website management company in Nigeria, AdHang provides top-level website management with service covering all thing associated with website management such as ensuring its client’s website run smoothly all day all night, manage the website security and ensuring it’s free from hacker attack, post new contents, on-page engine optimization, weekly basis website backup, and managing the website structure to ensure it’s search engine friendly. With trained technicians to manage the websites, the company is also able to fix any errors on the website, monitor the website for errors, update the website platform when available (WordPress/Joomla/Drupal), and 100% manage its client’s website so that its clients have more free time.

Besides offering a website management service, the company is also available to provide website maintenance services in Nigeria. AdHang is an unparalleled company in the field of Digital Marketing Company in Nigeria with more than ten years of experience in the term of website maintenance service. Its website maintenance service includes website content management, website design, web hosting, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), 24/7 technical support, website backup, website maintenance, and social media integration.

“We strive to provide excellent services to all of our clients. With 24/7 technical support, we are available to give support to our client anytime,” said the company’s representative.

About AdHang

AdHang is a Digital Marketing company in Nigeria with more than ten years of experience. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology and a good reputation, the company becomes one of the leading Digital Marketing companies that provides website management and maintenance. AdHang is a well-known company that offers its services at affordable prices. In the term of website development cost in Nigeria, AdHang is one of the companies that offer a comprehensive service at an affordable cost. For more information, please visit https://www.adhang.com/website-management-services/.

Agency Contact Info

Phone: +2348034283159

E-mail: pro@adhang.com

Website: www.adhang.com

Office: D 07 Century mall, St.Patrick’s junction, Ojo, Alaba international market, Lagos