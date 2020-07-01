Jackson’s English & Western Store to Offer Hey Dude Shoes

Wayland, Michigan: Jackson’s English & Western Store, just south of Grand Rapids, Michigan, has recently announced that they will soon begin offering Hey Dude Shoes. Hey Dude Shoes began as a small movement in Italy with the intention of creating lightweight, comfortable shoes that were still stylish and in vogue. Hey Dude Shoes’ catalog includes shoes for men, women, and kids, including slip one shoes, boots, sandals, and water shoes.

Hey Dude Shoes have made waves since they first hit the market in 2008 and have become emblems of comfort and style. Their mission was to create comfortable, lightweight shoes that could easily be slipped on and off while at the same time remaining aesthetically pleasing and stylish.

Hey Dude Shoes has also taken their work a few steps further with the introduction of additional lines of products such as their Eco-Knit and Flexwood lines. In an effort to help combat the rising tide of plastic pollution the earth and oceans currently face, Hey Dude has taken an initiative to help manage some plastic waste. Hailed as “The world’s most comfortable eco-friendly shoe,” models from their Eco-Knit line are finely crafted from materials categorized as “environmental waste.” In other words, their Eco-Knit shoes are made from plastic bottles and so help diminish their impact on their environment.

Hey Dude Shoes is also noteworthy for other innovative additions to their product lines, such as their Limited Edition Flexwood Shoes which are crafted from sustainably produced farmed materials, from their flex wood uppers to their cork insoles. As they say, they are “Made from wood, built for comfort.” Like their Eco-Knit Collection, the Flexwood Limited Edition Line is designed to minimize our impact on the environment.

Jackson’s English & Western Store is a premier provider of western wear for both men and women along with accessories and English and Western saddles and tack. Operating from their retail outlet in Wayland, Michigan, and from their online store, JacksonsWestern.com, they are a local authority on western workwear and essential livestock products and supplies.

Visitors to their store can take advantage of their broad range of hard to find products as well as their expert services. Their patrons can enjoy, among other things, complimentary boot fitting services as well as boot stretching and break-in, with a purchase. All of this comes in addition to an expansive collection of Corral Cowboy Boots, Ariat Boots, Tony Lama Boots, Double H Boots, and more along with hats, belts, gloves, jeans and other wear and accessories for showmanship and riding.

If you have any questions or comments on the Hey Dude Shoes that are slated to be released, or on any of the other services or products that Jackson’s English & Western Store can provide, please direct them to JacksonsWestern@gmail.com. Alternatively, you can reach their business by phone at 267-792-2550.

