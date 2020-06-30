Yoga for strengthened bones

Grand Master Akshar

Philanthropist || Spiritual Master || Lifestyle Coach || Yoga-preneur || Author

Among the various benefits that Yoga offers, one of the most important things it does is provide bone health. Apart from lending the very basic structural frame for our body, we need our bones to keep protecting most of our vital organs like the brain and the heart. Our bones are living tissue that store many important minerals we need like Calcium and Phosphorous.

It is also essential that we pay attention to our diet, supplying our body with the daily required quota of Vitamin C and D. Along with exposing yourself to sunlight at dawn, practise of Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation can increase bone density. Include the following asanas as part of your regular fitness regime, holding each asana for up to 30 seconds, repeat up to 3 times. Persist with a committed practice for 4-6 months to experience its benefits.

Dandasana

Formation of the posture

• Start in a seated position and stretch your legs out forward.

• Join your legs bringing your heels together

• Keep your back straight

• Tighten the muscles of your pelvis, thighs and calves

• Look ahead

• Place your palms beside your hips on the floor to support your spine

• Relax your shoulders

• Hold this asana for 30 seconds

Vajrasana – Thunderbolt pose

Formation of the Posture

• Stand straight with your arms beside your body

• Slowly drop your knees on your mat

• Place your pelvis on your heels and point your toes outward

• Here, your thighs should press your calf muscles

• Keep your heels apart

• Place your palms facing upward on your knees

• Straighten your back and look forward

• Hold this asana for 30 seconds

Santolanasana – Plank Pose

Formation of the posture

• Lie on your stomach

• Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knees up

• Use your toes to grip the floor and keep the knees straight

• Ensure that your knees, pelvis and spine are aligned

• Your wrists must be placed exactly below your shoulders with your arms kept straight

• Hold this asana for 30 seconds

Vrikshasana

Formation of the posture

• Begin in Samasthithi.

• Lift your right leg off the floor and balance your weight on your left leg

• Place your right foot on your lift inner thigh as close to your groin as possible.

• Support your foot with your palms to bring it in place.

• After you find your balance, join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra.

• Raise your Pranam towards the sky.

• Straighten your elbows and ensure that your head is in between your arms.

• Repeat the same with the alternate leg

• Hold this asana for 30 seconds

Samasthithi/Tadasana

• Stand tall with big toes touching and heels together.

• Draw in your abdominals and relax your shoulders down and back.

• Take 5-8 breaths while actively engaging your leg muscles.

• It’s a great pose to keep your posture tall and strong.

• Keeps the feet healthy.

Calcium plays a vital role in bone health. If the body is low on calcium, you will suffer from diminished bone density, early bone loss and an increased risk of fractures. Make calcium rich foods such as milk, cheese and other dairy foods part of your regular diet. There are plenty of vegan options too for your dose of calcium in the form of green leafy vegetables – such as broccoli, cabbage and okra, soya beans, tofu, soya drinks with added calcium and nuts.