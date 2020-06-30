Materialise your dreams of online fashion store with best dropshipping products

United States 30.06.2020 The latest revolution in business sector is the concept of dropshipping. It not only allows new entrants to commence the business without investing in merchandise rather it also encourages the existing businesses to expand with dropshipping. The process of dropshipping starts with the selection of dropshipper and enrolment, once you join the dropship program, the inventory of dropshipper becomes your inventory. Interestingly, you do not have to buy and stock any inventory until you make a sale. First you sell then place order from the dropshipper and they will bear packing & shipping cost and ship directly to your customer.

My Online Fashion Store is one of the renowned names in the dropshipping world, they offer best dropshipping products. The products include, apparels, jewelry, shoes accessories and more. The main advantage with My Online Fashion Store is that it sources its supplies from local manufacturers. This ensures the advantage of best quality and availability of all US sizes, including plus sizes. The vast range of apparels includes tops, bottoms, active wears, sleep wears, jump suits, rompers, socks, underwears, outer wears, dresses, basics and many more. The other product ranges include necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings and sets under the jewelry category and heels, sandals, flats, wedges, bots slippers, sneakers under shoes category. Moreover, certain accessories like masks, lingerie, belts, sunglasses, hair accessories, handbags, hats & scarves are also available with My Online Fashion Store.

To enrol under dropship program broadly two plans namely standard subscription and shopify app membership plan are available with My Online Fashion Store. The shopify app membership plan is meant for the customers who already have store on shopify platform or for those who intends to open a store on shopify platform. Shopify drop ship store by My Online Fashion Store is the premium store services that offers the customisation facility and priority in certain services. The shopify dropship store owners has the advantage to take their business to the customer’s mobile through the shopify mobile app. For more details, visit: https://www.myonlinefashionstore.com/pages/dropship-program