Active Network Management Market Size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2020-2030

The active network management market was valued at around USD 658.3 million in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 3.04 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Active network management (ANM) is an automated system, which is used for the management of electricity generation & load in pre-defined limits. It has wide applications in the power sector as it helps in the real-time monitoring as well as grid monitoring for better performance. ANM also amplifies the operational efficiency with un-interrupted power supply, resolution of network issues, stabilizes network by minimizing the network loss, and others.

The global active network management market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, industry, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into service and software. On the basis of application, it is categorized into automation, grid asset monitoring, real-time monitoring, and others. On the basis of industry, the market is divided into energy & utility, transportation, government, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW, which are further segmented into major countries such as the U.S., the UK, France, and others.

The active network management market is primarily driven by constant rise in demand for energy due to large population base followed by increase in demand for uninterrupted power supply. In addition, consistent infrastructural development with high adoption rate of smart grid supported by the constant advancement in technology boosts the market growth. Furthermore, rise in inclination toward renewable energy along with commercialization followed by the growth in smart cities is also expected to fuel the market growth. There has been surge in market investment associated with growth in automation activities to enhance the operational efficiency. On the other hand, transmission of energy over long distance with growing demand of efficient power management solutions further accelerates the market growth. However, lack of developed IT infrastructure in developing economies followed by high deployment cost of smart grid solutions are expected to restrain the market growth in the near future.

The developed regions including North America and Europe are expected to hold the major market share, owing to the presence of developed infrastructure followed by rise in demand for uninterrupted power supply. Moreover, technological advancement along with high adoption rate of smart grid technology for automation is also expected to contribute toward the market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the active network management market in terms of growth rate, owing to rise in energy demand followed by high adoption of renewable energy. In addition, increase in demand for efficient power management solutions supported by surge in smart city projects in the region is likely to augment the market growth during the forecast period.

The major market players profiled in the active network management market include Cisco, IBM, Juniper Networks, Huawei, Nokia, Solar Winds, NETSCOUT, CA Technologies (Broadcom), Riverbed Technology, Ipswitch (Progress), Micro Focus, BMC Software, Colasoft, Flowmon Networks, ExtraHop Networks, Manage Engine, Paessler AG, Live Action, SevOne, Kentik, Cubro Network Visibility, VIAVI Solutions, Kaseya, Accedian, Help Systems, AppNeta, Extreme Networks, Ericsson, Opmantek, and eG Innovations, among others.