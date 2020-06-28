The Happy Creative Project Is Seeking Support on Indiegogo

June 28, 2020: Happy Creative Dig has proudly announced that it has recently launched an inspiring new project called The Happy Creative Project. This one of a kind project is aimed at supporting the local artists and giving back to the community, and the team of Happy Creative Dig has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to raise funds and support for this project. The goal of this Indiegogo campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 8,000, and the organization is seeking generous support and backing.

“We take great pride in supporting the local artists by providing them with the ability to share their craft to a broader audience.” Said the spokesperson of Happy Creative Dig, while introducing this project to the Indiegogo community. “We also play our role in helping the artists make their arts readily accessible to the art lovers worldwide, who are passionate about exploring the diverse array of creativity.” She added.

In addition, Happy Creative Dig is home to unique concepts and artistic workshops. The artistic platform is known for delivering meaningful experiences through collaboration with independent artists. Moreover, the Brooklyn based platform is basically redesigning and redefining traditional workshops in order to promote the artists, while also aiming to create a strong social impact on the society. Another inspiring aspect of this platform is that it regularly donates a percentage from its proceeds to the deserving nonprofit organizations.

To become a part of this inspiring crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, please make your generous pledges and donations on the link below:

URL: www.happycreativedig.com

Email: hello@happycreativedig.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/happycreativedig

Indiegogo: www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-happy-creative-project

Thank you,

Happy Creative Dig team

###