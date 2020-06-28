R & T Services Unveils New Patio Covering Offerings to Billings Community

June 2020

Billings, MT: Family-run R & T Services has announced plans to offer a new line of business with the latest range in patio coverings – enabling restaurants and homeowners to take the great indoors outside!

The company has built a solid reputation of more than 30 years supplying, installing and maintaining air conditioning systems and fireplaces to the broader Billings community.

In a new move for the company, it is now offerings patio coverings for home and business owners. Their outdoor living experts are on hand to advise on the correct modern-day pergola technologies that let you open, close, and pivot the pergola slats.

Their patio coverings benefit from durable aluminum louvred pergola roofs, enabling the patio awning system to last and offer year-round protection to the changing seasonal conditions in Billings.

They are also cost-efficient, and R & T Services’ louvred pergola roofs are controlled by a mobile app from your phone, meaning you won’t need special technologies to manage your backyard living environment.

John Dawson, of R & T Services, said: “Our team of experts will build a smart and thoughtfully designed backyard patio setting that increases your liveable space and help enjoy the outdoor experience more.

“You can adjust the patio awning slats based on the time of day to ensure the shade is always in the right place at the right time. Our covers are built to extend shade on your patio while maintaining the beauty and aesthetics of your current backyard living area.”

R & T Services has many patio cover options to choose from, and its team is on hand to walk you through each step from design, planning, to construction so you can get the most enjoyment from your outdoor space for relaxation, dinner get-togethers, and weekend entertainment.

“And our advanced patio covers will give you the freedom to spend time outdoors regardless of the rain,” said Mr Dawson. He also highlighted the company offers excellent rates and great financing options for home and business owners through these difficult times.

The company believes their new line of business will be successful, having offered honest and trustworthy heating and cooling services for more than three decades. They are renowned for their efficient air conditioning systems and premium fireplace services.

Their team of experienced HVAC technicians are well-trained and certified to work with all makes and models of heating and cooling systems. “We take pride serving the community because we care about your home and your family,” commented Mr Dawson.

For more information about their new patio coverings, or any of their extensive services, call 406-655-9700, email: jdawson@randtservices.com or view their portfolio of services at https://randtservices.com/.