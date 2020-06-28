Heart Start CPR Trains First Aid and CPR to Keep Students Safe

June 2020

San Ramon, CA: Lifesaving skills in schools and workplaces across the San Francisco Bay Area are being raised and improved with the critical input of the Heart Start CPR training program.

Based out of San Ramon, Heart Start CPR is now widening its appeal in the post-pandemic era with a range of basic and advanced classes hosted by trained firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs.

The business began with one pack of CPR manikins and limited equipment, but now hosts American Heart Association-backed courses, and currently holds around 400 classes per year, training some 6,000 students.

While their basic CPR and first-aid programs are proving popular, their PALS and ACLS classes for advanced learners, who want to further their CPR education, are also consistently being called on.

The Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) package is designed for healthcare professionals who either direct or participate in the management of cardiopulmonary arrest and other cardiovascular emergencies. This includes personnel in emergency response, emergency medicine, intensive care and critical care units.

ACLS is an advanced, instructor-led classroom course that highlights the importance of team dynamics and communication, systems of care and immediate post-cardiac-arrest care. It also covers airway management and related pharmacology. Skills are taught in large, group sessions and small, group learning and testing stations where case-based scenarios are presented.

Their Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) learning is a classroom, video-based, instructor-led course that seeks to improve the quality of care provided to seriously ill or injured children, resulting in improved outcomes.

Using a series of simulated pediatric emergencies to reinforce the essential concepts of a systematic approach to pediatric assessment, necessary life support, PALS treatment algorithms, effective resuscitation and team dynamics, the course is open to healthcare providers who respond to emergencies in infants and children.

Jeff Haughy, founder of Heart Start CPR, said: “Our focus is conducting classes for small groups with a personalised emphasis of instruction.

“The small group format and individual attention promote a less stressful environment in which students are encouraged to ask questions and interact in a non-threatening environment.

“This format also provides for a nearly 100% pass rate because extra time and attention can be provided to students who require some extra time.”

He added the small size of the class and the individual attention also allow for shorter classes than those generally conducted in larger groups and hospital settings.

“Students leave the classes saying that they have learned more in this class than any of their previous classes.”

Heart Start CPR covers the San Francisco Bay Area, including the cities of Oakland and San Jose. “The key to our success has been customer service and pricing. Heart Start CPR has yet to lose a client, and the business has flourished by helping others to enhance their lifesaving skills,” he added

If you want to enhance your lifesaving skills or more information about their courses, give Heart Start CPR a call on (877) 846-8277 or view their website: https://heartstartcpr.net.