choice of the become dentist or technician major for student

From the major points of views:

The difference between the two majors of stomatology technology and stomatology is very similar, but there is a world difference.

Over the years, many candidates and parents have not been clear about the difference between stomatologist and stomatology technology. The college entrance examination was filled with confusion when volunteering. Once the wrong major was chosen, it may delay the child’s career prospects and cause a lot of unnecessary trouble.

In fact, the majors studied by stomatology technology, and the precise meaning of stomatology refers to stomatology technicians or technicians, and strictly speaking, they are not stomatologists after graduation, and they cannot obtain the qualification of practicing physicians after graduation. If you don’t have a medical certificate, you can’t open a clinic to receive a patient number.

To sum up, stomatology majors can take the qualification examination for practicing physicians, and the employment direction is the dental hospital. They can independently open dental clinics and become doctors; the majors studied by stomatologists are all in stomatology. The accurate meaning of stomatology technology refers to the professional technician of the oral cavity, or the technician. And strictly speaking, after graduation, you are not a stomatologist and you cannot get a doctor’s qualification certificate.

What is the difference between the two in definition:

Stomatology technical specialty is the name of the relevant professional enrollment professional colleges and universities, which aims to cultivate the core professional competence of students; the basic operation skills of oral restoration technology in dental laboratory according to the dentist requirement.

Students majoring in stomatology mainly learn the basic theories and knowledge of stomatology. They are trained in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of oral and maxillofacial diseases. They have the basic ability to diagnose, restoration, and prevent health care for common and frequently-occurring diseases of the oral cavity.