Announcing the launch of our new website

We are proud to announce the launch of the newly redesigned DSG website. at https://datasportsgroup.com/

The new site features a modern design, improved functionality, and makes

information regarding our products and services easily accessible for our current and prospective clients. We endeavour to provide our client partners with the most accurate and up-to-date information on our products for sports data & content services.

Our goal with this new website is to provide visitors an easier way to learn about DSG’s services and to browse information based on their own choice. Our ever-expanding sports catalogue (currently counting 35 Sports) is easily accessible under the Coverage section where you will find information on several data points available for each sport.

Our current and prospective clients will find useful information about our products and the sectors to which our data is served. We will be constantly updating our content with company announcements, sector focused services, and client successes in our News section.

The new company website is part of the ongoing evolution of the Data Sports Group brand. We have refreshed our website reflecting the personality of DSG. Our design is more modern, intuitive and with this new look, we wanted to make the user experience as simple as possible.

Data Sports Group (DSG) is a leading sports content solutions provider supplies an impressive content catalogue with the widest selection of sports data & statistics covering 35+ sports. With its data, news, and video catalogue, DSG supplies sports content services for publishers, gaming, fantasy sports & data analytics agencies. Its market leading sports data services for digital media companies delivers intuitive and informative content with advanced data metrics.

