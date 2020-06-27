Radical Response to Create Racial Reconciliation in the Heart of New Orleans

New Orleans, LA – June 20, 2020: A Caucasian Pastor, Dean Sunseri, and an African American Pastor, George Green, organized a peaceful protest in the Heart of New Orleans that resulted in a radical shift in the atmosphere of the city. After the tragic death of George Floyd, these Pastors felt led to do a 30 minute Kneel Down in Jackson Square as a sign of submission to God, in a spirit of repentance and forgiveness. After the 30 minute Kneel Down, there was an amazing moment of reconciliation, as they publicly expressed an apology and forgiveness as a representative of their own communities. This was captured by Full Armor Production and Fox8 Local News Affiliate. See the videos below.

Full Armor Video of Pentecost Kneel Down in New Orleans: https://youtu.be/mNIWmiVPNaM

Fox 8 Sunday Evening

https://www.fox8live.com/2020/05/31/louisianans-combat-injustice-with-unified-prayer-meeting/

For Interviews, contact Dean Sunseri, DMin at 225-290-7252.