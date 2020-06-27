Elementary Education For Kids In Killeen 

Killeen, TX/ 2020: Elementary education is pivotal for the overall development of a child and to build a strong academic base. Killeen Independent School District is known for providing elementary education to kids in Killeen, TX. The school district provides excellent educational opportunities to kids helping them to reach their maximum learning potential.

The school district serves the community and comprises of elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, specialty campuses, an Early College high school and a state-of-the-art Career Center with a good students to employees ratio. Special emphasis is laid on responding to the feedback and suggestions of parents and the needs of students.

Elementary Education

Detailed information about elementary schools in the school district is available on the website.

The information includes the name of the elementary school, contact number, address and website.

The elementary schools thrive on continual learning that is rewarding and exhilarating for the child.

Children enjoy a variety of extra-curricular activities, clubs and fine arts.

A full time nurse is available on the campus for medical emergencies.

Parents can submit meal applications, apply for free or reduced meals and view menus on School Cafe or call at the KISD School Nutrition.

Reasons For Choosing Us

ESchoolPLUS mobile family app provides information about current class work and schedule.

Parent and community involvement.

Comprises of a well-orchestrated team of employees.

Safe and orderly campuses.

Rigorous, innovative and challenging curriculum.

A variety of extra-curricular activities are provided to encourage participation in different clubs and programs resulting in intellectual, emotional, physical and social development.

Offers a wide range of academic activities which include digital learning, the latest technologies and resources.

A special Education Program for students with disabilities.

For more information on the Killeen Independent School District, feel free to all at (254) 336 – 0000 or visit 200 N. WS Young Dr. Killeen, TX – 76543. You can also log on to https://killeenisd.org/