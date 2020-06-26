The Largest and Most Diverse Timber Stockholder in South Africa

If you would like unparalleled access to the most remarkable, responsibly sourced timber in South Africa, Rare Woods is the timber supplier for you. Since opening in 1982, the company has grown to such an extent that they have the necessary parameters to supply over 150 different species of timber. These parameters include Rare Woods’s various warehouses, vehicles, machinery, and highly knowledgeable and experienced staff.

In terms of the industries and sectors Rare Woods supplies to, the company has a wide spectrum of clients and customers. Some of which include joiners, architects, interior decorators, toymakers, wooden car and boat restorers, construction companies, homeowners, and furniture manufacturers, to name a few. It is the company’s reputation of reliability, continuity, knowledge, expertise, and effective customer relationship management that has allowed them to accumulate such an extensive range of clients.

Other than their unmatched variety of timber species, Rare Woods also offers a wide range of other products and services, some of which will be discussed below.

1. Rough Sawn Timber:

Most of Rare Woods’s stock is sold in rough-sawn, square-edged plank form for industries such as wooden joinery, furniture manufacturing and high-end residential interiors. While most of the stock is available in random widths, the company selects specific widths to ensure as little wastage as possible for your project.

2. Wooden Flooring:

Rare Woods also offers custom-made, manufactured to order hardwood and softwood flooring in a wide variety of timbers. Whether to be used as modern floorboards or as a means of enhancing your staircase, the company will guide you through the entire process to ensure you make the best possible choice.

3. Decking and Structural Timber:

In addition to the above, Rare Woods also supplies several different decking timbers that are usually pre-manufactured and ready to install. To complete the overall look of your outdoor living space, you can also purchase various structural timbers for pergolas and decking sub-structures.

To view the extensive range of timber species supplied by Rare Woods or to shop the company’s extensive multi-packs, individual boards, pen blanks, knife scales, and various other offerings, visit the company’s official website at https://www.rarewoods.co.za/.

About the Company:

Rare Woods is a family-owned business that was established in 1982. From humble beginnings, the company has seen extensive growth and now offers over 150 timber species to several different industries and sectors. Their offerings range from more popular timbers such as Oak, Ash and Beech to highly exotic timbers like the Rosewoods, Ebony, or Ziricote.

Contact:

4 Bertie Avenue, Epping Industria 2

Cape Town, 7460, South Africa

Tel: 021 535 2004