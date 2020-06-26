Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Glenn Pattersonon 35 Years

Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Robert Miller, the company’s President, recently congratulated employee Glenn Patterson on the occasion of his 35th anniversary with the company.

“I’m grateful for the kindness and consideration Future Electronics has shown me all these years,” Patterson said. “It’s been a pleasure and a privilege to work here.”

Glenn’s first day at Future Electronics was April 1, 1985, where he joined the team in the Montreal distribution center.

In 2005, Glenn joined the Global Logistics team to begin the next phase of his career. He knew nothing about computers, but his colleagues at Future patiently trained him in his new role. “Each day was a new adventure, but they stayed with me and saw it through.”

Glennis currently Outbound Logistics Coordinator and said “things couldn’t be better”.

He also offered some advice for people beginning their career at Future. “If you stick with it, if you show a good work attitude and loyalty, you will have a long and successful career, and Future Electronics will never let you down.”

Founder and President Robert Miller believesthat Future’s employees are the company’s greatest asset. Future Electronics values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###