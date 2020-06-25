Growth of North American nuclear medicine in North America Region | US & Canada

Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer & cardiac ailments and initiatives to lessen the demand-supply gap of Mo-99.

The North American nuclear medicine market is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 2.2 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

However, the short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals reduces their potential adoption, while hospital budget cuts and high equipment prices are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

The alpha emitters segment is expected to command the largest share of the therapeutic nuclear medicine market in 2019

Based on type, the market is categorized into diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine. The therapeutic nuclear medicine segment is further segmented into alpha emitters, beta emitters, and brachytherapy isotopes.

Thyroid application segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on application, the North American nuclear medicine market is segmented into SPECT, PET, and therapeutic applications. The SPECT applications segment is further segmented into cardiology, bone scans, thyroid applications, pulmonary scans, and other SPECT applications. The thyroid applications segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

North America (US and Canada)

The US accounted for the largest share of the nuclear medicine market in 2018

Geographically, the North American market comprises of US and Canada. In 2018, the US accounted for the largest share of the nuclear medicine market. The large share can be attributed to the development of novel technologies for radioisotope production, government funding, and company initiatives in the country.

Leading players of North American Nuclear Medicine Market including:

Cardinal Health (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Curium (France)

Lantheus Medical Imaging (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Bracco Imaging (Italy)

Eczacýbaþý-Monrol Nuclear Products (Turkey)

Nordion (Canada)

Advanced Accelerator Applications (France)

NTP Radioisotopes (South Africa)

