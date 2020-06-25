Future Electronics to Host Free Webinar on Hardware Security

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) June 16, 2020 – Future Electronics, global leading distributor of electronic components, is offering a free webinar on hardware security for embedded designs.

Webinar details

Hardware Security 101 with Future Electronics and Microchip

Increasing security in designs, especially for IoT products, is an ongoing issue. The industry has traditionally relied on software-based cyber security measures, however, more and more engineers are looking for ways to implement hardware security into their designs for an extra layer of protection.

Microchip and Future Electronics have designed GoodLock to meet those needs. GoodLock is a unique and trusted board to help any designer develop and test hardware security solutions to their embedded designs. Join us to learn how.

Date & Time: Tuesday,June 23rd, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. (EDT)

Registration deadline: June 22nd, 2020

You will hear from:

Martin Bernier – Director, Engineering Support Group & System Design Centre, Future Electronics

Ron Hunter – Advanced Engineer, Future Electronics

Register for the webinar

About the GoodLock Development Board

Future Electronics’ GoodLock is a unique and trusted board to help any designer develop and test hardware security solutions to their embedded designs. It features the latest security, microcontroller and analog solutions from Microchip.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastru cture that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

