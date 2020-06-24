Go2uni launches its mobile application on Android for a larger and convenient reach

(24th June, 2020): Go2uni provides students with a massive bank of free learning resources such as past questions and solutions, study groups and study planning tools. The innovate platform also grants students access to important soft skills (Coding, first aid admistration, public speaking and lots more). Go2uni also provides students with access to guidance and career counselling sessions to ensure students are right on track in making important career choices.

GO2uni offers a premium service which is second to none in Nigeria, offering pre-recorded video tutorials, study notes, offline learning resources and round the clock online tutor support, thus availing students with the ability to learn anywhere and anytime.

With as low as 5000 naira a month, students can access up to 8 subjects in Senior secondary school with qualified teachers available to making learning a pleasurable experience.

The app is available on Android play store for students to download and make most of it. Go2uni is making learning a lot more interesting, fun, accessible and engaging for students in Nigeria. ‘At Go2uni, we aim to awaken the academic giant in every user of our new mobile app, hence what you see is a product of our passionate teachers and developers, who developed a learner-centric mobile app for Nigerian students’

About Go2uni:

GO2UNI is an innovative eLearning platform designed for senior secondary school students in Nigeria, preparing for JAMB, WAEC, and NECO, allowing you to learn anywhere and anytime.

For more information, feel free to browse https://www.go2uni.co/.

Media Contact:

wole@go2uni.co

+2348135816467

###