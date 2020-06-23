VALVOLINE TO THE WORLD: WE ARE ‘THE ORIGINAL’

Iconic brand launches worldwide campaign to celebrate its position in automotive culture

National, ( June 23, 2020) – Valvoline™ (NYSE: VVV) today launched its “The Original Motor Oil” brand campaign, publicly proclaiming its status as the petroleum industry’s first U.S. trademarked motor oil brand.

Dr. John Ellis founded Valvoline in 1866 when he discovered the lubricating properties of Distilled crude oil, formulating the world’s first petroleum-based lubricant. Valvoline oil was officially trademarked in 1873. Valvoline has been key part of the global landscape ever since and this role is at the center of the ‘Original Motor Oil’ campaign.

“The campaign highlights Valvoline’s place as a pioneer and leader in the automotive industry,” said Jamal Muashsher, Valvoline, Senior Vice President, International. “Since our founding in 1866 and being the first trademarked motor oil brand, we have been keeping the world moving with innovative products and services in more than 140 countries across the globe.”

The campaign also honors the longstanding innovation of the company throughout its rich history. Touting the world’s first racing, first synthetic blend and first high mileage motor oils, Valvoline has consistently shown its focus on innovating and reinventing motor oil for the evolving automotive, commercial, and industrial customer needs.

“Valvoline has been one of the fastest growing lubricant brands since its launch in India. Valvoline has always built trust with its channel and consumers by providing them pioneering products that best meet their evolving requirements. We will be launching this global campaign in India as a testimony to over 150 years of trust that the brand enjoys world over”, added Sandeep Kalia, Managing Director, Valvoline Cummins Private Limited.

The Digital film can be viewed here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HB43Bc6K-jk&feature=youtu.be

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company’s heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

™ Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

℠ Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

