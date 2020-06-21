Paras Hospital Gurugram organises a health session to celebrate Father’s Day, International Yoga Day

· A virtual yoga session was conducted

· Dr Amit Bhushan Sharma, Associate Director & Unit Head Cardiology, Paras Hospital, highlighted how yoga can be beneficial for overall health

· The initiative was initiated by Can-Winn foundation in association with Paras hospitals, Gurugram

Gurugram, June 21, 2020: When health and well-being have once again became the prime point in people’s lives, leading multi-specialty hospital Paras Hospital Gurugram today conducted a digital health session on the occasion of the Father’s Day and International Day of Yoga. The hour long-conference began with a virtual yoga session by instructor Mr Lalit Goyal followed by an interactive meet and greet with Dr Amit Bhushan Sharma, Associate Director & Unit Head Cardiology, Paras Hospital.

The virtual sessions covered simple yoga asanas including Tadasana, Trikonasana, Vakasana and Bhujangasanato among others under the guidance of Mr Goyal. It was attended by 250 people across India. Dr Sharma highlighted on how practicing yoga can reduce the impact of stress responses, and can be helpful for both anxiety and mild depression. By reducing the degree of perceived stress and anxiety, yoga modulates the body’s stress response systems. This in turn reduces physiological arousal by lowering the heart rate, blood pressure, and improving respiration. Evidence also suggests that practicing yoga can increase the heart rate variability, which is a key indicator of the body’s ability to respond to stress flexibly.

“As we have been spending time mostly at home, it’s pivotal that we should do certain indoor exercises that will be beneficial for our physical and mental health. This International Yoga Day, we are organising a digital yoga session. The one-hour session had 250 audiences across India. It’s pivotal that we at least do half an hour of yoga everyday particular in such extraordinary times when there is so much pressure about health, profession and future. The calming exercise of yoga is good for heart health because there is an upsurge in heart diseases because of the surmounting stress in people’s lives. One of yoga’s clearest benefits to the heart is its ability to relax the body and mind. Emotional stress can cause a cascade of physical effects, including the release of hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which narrow your arteries and increase blood pressure. The deep breathing and mental focus of yoga can offset this stress. Worry and depression commonly follow a cardiac event, such as a heart attack, bypass surgery or diagnosis of heart disease. As part of an overall treatment plan, yoga can help you manage this stress,” said Dr Amit Bhushan Sharma, Associate Director & Unit Head Cardiology, Paras Hospital, Gurugram.

Many viewers also asked questions pertaining to heart care during the lockdown. Dr Sharma suggested that one should not ignore the cardiovascular health and should visit hospital immediately as all the hospitals are taking extra precaution and maintaining all the safety standards suggested by health bodies. He suggested timely interventions help to cure many ailments. The session was initiated by Can-Winn foundation In association with Paras Hospitals, Gurugram.