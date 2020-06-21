CK Health and Wellbeing Clinic Continues Growth with Award-Winning Services

June 2020 :

People looking to break free from the pain and find their optimal health are increasingly turning to Merewether’s CK Health clinic for a host of naturopathy solutions.

CK Health and Wellbeing is a national award-winning clinic providing nutrition, herbal medicine, lifestyle counselling, functional medicine and naturopathy services.

Cody Kennedy, Principal Naturopath at CK Health, is extending a welcoming hand and advice to residents who have still yet to experience her skills in Naturopathy, Western Herbal Medicine, Homoeopathy and Nutrition.

Cody recently completed an honours degree in Complementary Medicines Management along with a Graduate Diploma in Evidence-Based Medicine. She is also a member of the Australian Traditional Medicine Society since 2001.

Located in Mereweather, and also serving clients in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and surrounding areas, the clinic offers the chance for people who value their well-being to break free from struggles of debilitating conditions such as IBS, digestive problems, skin problems, fatigue, autoimmune and thyroid issues.

The centre includes a state-of-the-art Infrared Sauna and custom-built salt therapy room.

Cody commented: We’re thrilled to be helping locals in Mereweather and serving and receiving the support of all our clients. We love seeing people make their back to the road of wellness.

A good Naturopath is someone who looks at many different aspects of your life and works on all of them. At our Wellness Clinic, we address all of these things and may combine them to steer you towards naturally better health.

Cody works predominantly with people who suffer from autoimmune diseases such as MS, Lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, as well as other illnesses.

She added: I like to work in such a way that your body is given the best chance to heal itself. Health is a combination of past medical history, lifestyle, genetics, environment and constitutional limitations. I consider all of these things when determining your treatment plan.

Sometimes it’s just a matter of learning simple things and applying them in daily life to improve health. I like to help you get back to enjoy everything life has to offer. Together we work towards making your health goals a reality.

The clinic has achieved five-star status with testimonials from many satisfied clients. One client Nicole Cosh said: Cody is so genuine and caring. She knows her stuff, and she’s really on your team, whatever your individual health goals are.

For a free initial 20-minute consultation, call the clinic: (02) 4077 3803 or check out their portfolio of services at: https://ckhealth.com.au/.